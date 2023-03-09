Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are transitioning into the next phase, according to a member of the engineering firm overseeing the project. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide.
Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab says the work so far has consisted of stabilizing the slope by drilling in 35 - 50 foot long “nails” to anchor the side as the area was built back up.
He says the project is ready to move into the next phase.
The work is being done by GeoStabilization International and comes with a 5-year warranty. The city has already spent about $4.3 million on Phase 1, with another $3 million still due. Phase 2 will cost an estimated $1.2 million, and bids will be going out in a couple of weeks, according to Kleinschmidt. This project is being paid for in part with ARPA funding.