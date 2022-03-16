You are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and first game of the season at Gordon Moore Park’s Lloyd Hopkins Field. The home of the Alton River Dragons during the summer, a project to completely turf the field was recently wrapped up, just in time for the start of baseball season.
Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz tells The Big Z the Jack Warren Memorial Rivalry Game between Alton High School and Marquette will hit the field at 6pm.
Warren was a member of the Marquette Class of 2019 and died late last year. He also played for LCCC. The gates open at 5:15, with the ceremony at 5:40. Tickets will be available at the gate, or online at www.altonbaseball.com