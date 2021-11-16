Fire crews from several departments responded to a residential fire Tuesday afternoon in Godfrey. Just after 1:30pm, firefighters arrived at the home in the 5,100 block of Little Creek Lane to the sight of smoke billowing from the roof. No one was injured.
Mutual aid was called, and crews from Fosterburg, Brighton and Alton responded to the scene. The fire was put out fairly quickly. It is unknown how the fire started as of now. No word yet on the amount of damage sustained.
On Tuesday morning, Godfrey fire crews with help from Fosterburg Fire, responded to the report of an apartment fire in the 1200 block of Surrey Court in Godfrey. However, fire crews did mostly clean up work as maintenance personnel were able to put out the small fire with fire extinguishers and pull a burned mattress outside. No injuries were reported.