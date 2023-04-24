Fire departments from five towns responded to a house fire on Southard Avenue in South Roxana on Sunday, while two departments were called out to a local fast-food restaurant yesterday. The small fire was put out quickly at the East Alton McDonald’s on Sunday, but it forced the store to close until the health department gives the all clear.
The McDonald’s fire began in one of the fryers and a fire suppression system was activated which put it out. Smoke was seen coming from doors and windows at the rear of the building as East Alton and Wood River fire crews responded. No injuries were reported. In South Roxana, fire crews from Roxana, Hartford, Wood River, and Edwardsville assisted it battling a house fire in the 400 block of Southard which resulted in an apparent total loss of the property. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.