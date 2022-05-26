Fire crews from Alton and Godfrey responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Alby Street last night. The call came in to local departments around 9pm Wednesday for a home in the 3200 block of Alby where authorities say it appears a broken gas line connection to a stove may have been the cause of the fire.
The fire was put out quickly and damage from it was limited to the kitchen area. There was smoke and water damage in other parts of the home, so the family was unable to return to the structure for the night. No injuries were reported.