A Godfrey home was heavily damaged by fire on Christmas Eve. There were no injuries reported, but the home in the 7000 block of Humbert Road sustained significant damage and the occupants were unable to return. The Godfrey Fire Protection District was called out to the scene late Friday night and once they arrived, called for assistance from Brighton, Fosterburg, and the QEM fire departments.
Madison County Emergency Management assisted the family at the scene. The cause remains under investigation. The damaged home is located on Humbert Road just south of Springer Drive.