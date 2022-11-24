A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
It is believed the fire started under the soda machine, possibly due to an electrical issue. It is not believed to be suspicious. The store sustained extensive smoke damage, and an official with the Alton Fire Department believes the store may be closed for several weeks during the clean-up.