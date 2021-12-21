Gift wrapping services at Alton Square Mall will come to a close in a few days. The Alton Community Service League’s annual fundraiser was cancelled last year but is back at the mall starting today through Christmas Eve. This year, the gift-wrapping station is set up on the lower level between JC Penny and Hayner Library.
The Gift Wrap service has been the group’s main fundraiser since 1978, and Gift-Wrapping Chairperson Marge Ferguson tells The Big Z all the money raised will go back to area beautification and charitable funds.
The cost to have your gifts wrapped depends on the size and how many you have, and you don’t have to purchase the items at the mall in order for them to be wrapped. You can even drop off your gifts and pick them up later. Gift wrap hours are Noon-6pm through December 21, then Noon-7pm on December 22 and 23 and Noon-6pm on Christmas Eve.