Despite some breakthrough cases, a spokesperson for the Madison County Health Department says the vaccine is still your best bet against COVID-19. The latest data shows just a fraction of 1 percent of those vaccinated in the county have come down with the disease.
Amy Yeager said getting your shot can make a world of difference when it comes to the severity of infection, even against the delta variant.
More than 6 million Illinoisans have been vaccinated. Of those, there have been fewer than 1,000 breakthrough hospitalizations and less than 200 deaths.