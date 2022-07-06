Younker - swearing in

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administers the oath of office to Sergeant Bobbi Jo Younker.

With family by her side, Bobby Jo Younker made history in Wood River Tuesday night.  The 15-year veteran of the city’s police department became the first female officer ever to attain the rank of sergeant.  Younker was among three police officers and a firefighter who were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Danielle Sneed:

Younker says it’s an honor:

Younker - first WR sergeant

Tim Gegen was promoted to Deputy Police Chief; Kenneth Lutz was named probationary patrolman and Tyler Staicoff was named probationary firefighter.

Gegen - swearing in

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administers the oath of office to Deputy Police Chief Tim Gegen.
Lutz - swearing in

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administers the oath of office to Probationary Patrolman Kenneth Lutz.
Staicoff - swearing in

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administers the oath of office to Probationary Firefighter Tyler Staicoff.