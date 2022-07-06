With family by her side, Bobby Jo Younker made history in Wood River Tuesday night. The 15-year veteran of the city’s police department became the first female officer ever to attain the rank of sergeant. Younker was among three police officers and a firefighter who were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Danielle Sneed:
Younker says it’s an honor:
Tim Gegen was promoted to Deputy Police Chief; Kenneth Lutz was named probationary patrolman and Tyler Staicoff was named probationary firefighter.