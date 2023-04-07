The Boys' and Girls' Club of Bethalto has begun accepting childcare reimbursements from the state to help families pay for childcare. The club cannot charge the state one rate and another for those not eligible for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) of CHASI programs, which is why the advertised rate is higher than many families may expect to pay.
The club’s Executive Director Kathy Wilson tells The Big Z there are ways they can help you get enrolled.
Wilson says she is happy to help anyone understand the process and invites you to call the office or stop by if you have any questions. The number there is 618-377-6030.