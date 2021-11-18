Fire crews from Alton and East Alton responded to a fatal fire this morning at a home in the 1600 block of Nolte Place, just off Washington not far from East Elementary School.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. and may have started in the basement, according to fire officials. The exact cause is unknown.
Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison tells The Big Z there was one fatality.
The victim is believed to be a woman in her early 60s. A dog also died in the fire. As a result of the fire scene, the Alton School District announced there could be delays for bus routes along Washington Avenue near Nolte Place.