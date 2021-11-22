At least one person has died in a fire Monday night in Alton. Fire crews were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at Belle Manor at about 7:20pm. This is a developing story. We will have more details as they are made available.
featured breaking
Fatal Monday night fire in Alton
- By Chris Rhodes / Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region
- Social Security benefits increase in 2022
- Suspect makes first court appearance in Timmins homicide
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-