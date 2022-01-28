One person is dead, and two others injured in a crash between a car and truck on South Moreland Road in Bethalto that occurred late Friday afternoon. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z the crash happened at 4:44pm as a southbound vehicle moved into the northbound lanes on the curve to pass another vehicle and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.
The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the truck were transported to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries. Bethalto Police and Fire, Rosewood Heights Fire, and the Madison County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family.