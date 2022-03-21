Alton Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened just before 2am Saturday. At 1:53am, Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area of Illinois Route 140 at the entrance to Gordon Moore Park. There, they discovered a black Ford pick-up truck with the driver still inside.
The truck was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 140, approaching the entrance to Gordon Moore Park. For an unknown reason, the truck left the north side of the roadway and hit a traffic light fixture. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, had to be extricated, and was transported to an Alton area hospital where he later died. The driver was later identified as 45-year-old Thomas J. Hughes of Alton. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.