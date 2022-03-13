A 33-year-old Alton man is dead following a crash Sunday morning on Brown Street in Alton. Police and fire crews responded the 800 block of Brown Street at about 6:30am. Keith D. Brenner has been identified as the victim.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver (Brenner) and sole occupant of a white Chevrolet S10 was traveling southeast on Brown St., from the area of Union St.
The S10, for an unknown reason, crossed over the opposing travel lanes in the 800 block of Brown St., and partially overturned. The S10 collided with a wheelchair ramp which was attached to a residence in the 800 block of Brown St., as well as a tree. This S10 sustained extensive damage.
Life saving measures were attempted on the driver, but unfortunately the driver died..
This traffic crash is still being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office.