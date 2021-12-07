A fire at a home in the 300 block of Aladdin Avenue in Alton has displaced a family of four . The call came just before 12:30pm. Firefighters were able to get the blaze knocked down fairly quickly, but it looks like the home may be a complete loss, according to Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison.
It’s being investigated as an electrical fire of undetermined cause. No injuries were reported. Jemison says although this was a newer mobile home, as a rule those types of structures tend to burn more quickly that other types of homes.