The Madison County Board voted Wednesday night to approve environmental grant funding for cities and villages to help with recycling and energy-efficiency improvement efforts.
Members also approved grant funds for “Green Seed” schools, as they tackle environmental learning issues.
The county board then voted 18-5 to approve a contract for leadership training for about 45 directors within county government. It will cost just over $94,000.
As for the environmental grants: Alton, Wood River, and East Alton governments will be getting $15,000 each. The village of South Roxana gets a little more than $12,000. And, the Roxana Park District receives a little more than $11,700. Alton Township also made the list at $8000.
The “Green Seed” schools getting $2,000 grants include: Alton High, East Alton Wood River High, and Roxana High School… as well as East Elementary in Alton, Meadowbrook Intermediate in Bethalto, and St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey. Mark Twain School gets $1500.
Also at the county board's March meeting, members heard pleas from several public speakers for the county to do more to affect cleanup of trash spilled by waste-hauling trucks along roadways leading up to the Roxana landfill. They were told it is a complicated process, but progress is being made in addressing the problem.