Republican representative Amy Elik of Fosterburg has retained her seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Elik beat Former East Alton mayor Joe Silkwood to represent the 111th District that encompasses the Riverbend area in Springfield.
Elik tells The Big Z she is thankful for the support of her constituents.
Elik won with 56.6% of the vote to Silkwood’s 43.3%. Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart of Glen Carbon beat Republican challenger Jennifer Korte of Edwardsville 53.6% to 46.3% to represent the 112th District that covers parts of Edwardsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Venice, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and O’Fallon.