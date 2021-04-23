Eleanor “Donna” Collins, 93 of Cottage Hills passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 28, 1928 in Springfield, IL to Homer Irvin and Mary Alice (Quigley) Clawson.
Donna was an avid bowler.
She is survived by two sons, Warren “Jay” Collins of Wood River and Wade Collins of TX; five daughters, Althea (Arthur) Betz of Cottage Hills, Vickie Voyles of Wood River; Lois Franklin of Roxana, Joy (Mike) Hardester of East Alton and Jill Ray of Bethalto; 20 grandchildren and lots of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William “Buddy” Collins; two sons-in-law, Tom Voyles and Kenny Ray; a brother and 7 sisters.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Caner Society. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.