A retiree from a sales career and part owner of a real estate business that oversees the restoration of over thirty properties in Upper Alton is running for Madison County Board. Republican Bruce Egelhoff recently officially announces his bid for the District 9 seat, which is located completely within the City of Alton.
He tells The Big Z that puts the person holding that seat in a unique position.
In addition, Egelhoff says it is his goal to maximize the opportunities for economic development, job creation and the preservation of housing stock if elected. He will be opposed by Democrat Bill Stoutenborough, who was picked to fill the seat on the Madison County Board previously held by the late Jim Dodd. The General Election is November 8.