The Edwardsville School District has announced it will begin the 2nd semester for its older students via remote instruction. The district announced on Sunday that due to staffing issues caused by a rise in COVID-19 cases, students in grades 6 thru 12 would return to school on Tuesday attending remotely through Friday January 7.
Younger students, pre-k through grade 5, would return on the original schedule starting on Tuesday. Students who need to pick up devices should contact their school office to make arrangements. Athletics will continue this week for the Edwardsville School District, however no spectators will be allowed at home contests.