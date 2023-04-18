The City of Alton has been awarded grant money from the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Specifically, the Fire Department and Public Works Department will be the beneficiaries of a total of nearly $100,000.
The Fire Department will receive almost $37,000 towards the purchase of new rescue equipment. That will include new battery-powered Genesis NEXGEN spreaders, cutters, and rams. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison tells The Big Z the extrication equipment can be used for auto extrication, structural collapse, breaching, and stabilization incidents.
The Public Works Department receives $63,000 and will buy three mobile generators with high intensity lighting allowing work in areas that are experiencing power outages due to storms. The City of Alton is required to provide a ten percent match.