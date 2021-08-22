The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy. Anyone interested in constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law enforcement officers is encouraged to sign up. Participants will learn about law enforcement in a hands-on environment. The six-week course will cover topics such as law review, traffic and DUI enforcement, crisis intervention, firearms familiarization, active shooter drills and more.
The Citizen’s Police Academy will run for six weeks from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 28. Any adult 21 and older is eligible to apply. The academy is limited to 20 participants. A $25 registration fee is required. To apply, visit https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/156/Edwardsville-Citizens-Police-Academy.