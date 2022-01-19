It’s been a several month process to return the gym floor at East Alton – Wood River High School to playable condition, but it looks as though efforts are paying off. The damage occurred in the spring of 2021 when a temporary fix to a leaking roof failed, and water began warping the wood floor.
The school district called in a service to dry it up, but Superintendent Rob Miller tells The Big Z more damage would soon surface.
That fix apparently did the job.
Miller says the second fix wrapped up as the basketball season began. A few games early in the season had to be postponed to allow for finishing touches to the floor.