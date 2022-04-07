The Crisis Food Center in Alton will be giving away free hams for Easter to those in need. From 1 - 3pm on Saturday, those in need will be able to get a ham and sides for their Easter dinner, thanks to a donation from Midwest Members Credit Union.
Derrick Richardson, a board member with the Crisis Food Center tells the Big Z this is the third year for the donation:
This will be a contactless drive-through event. Volunteers will load your trunk right in front of the Crisis Food Center on 6th Street. They will give one ham and one bag of sides on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.