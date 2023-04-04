Three positions were up for grabs on the East Alton Village Board. Allen Hale and Debbie Angleton ran as incumbents, and will return to the board with 19% and 22% of the vote, respectively. Newcomer Stan Foiles received 21% of the vote to join them. Also on the ballot was Jason Bricker, Anthony Whitehead, and Brynn Kincheloe were the challengers. Phil Keasler was the third trustee up for election, but has decided to retire.
