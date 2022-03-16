The village of East Alton is using COVID Relief Funds to help offset the costs of a roadwork project in the village. The East Alton Village Board approved a resolution Tuesday night to amend an agreement with IDOT which would allow the village to apply Surface Transportation Program COVID Relief funds towards the roadwork project on Wood River Avenue.
Mayor Darren Carlton said the money would cover any excess costs. The STP/COVID Relief funds are subject to all Federal and State laws, guidelines, and policy, and can be used on projects located on all functionally classified roads except for local or rural minor collectors.