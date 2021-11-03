The East Alton Village Board on Tuesday approved an ordinance to set official the trick-or-treating nights as 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31 for children younger than 13.
Anyone trick-or-treating on other nights will be violating a village ordinance. The ordinance came about after teenagers were trick-or-treating before Halloween.
Trustees referred a fire pension board ordinance to committee. The changes will align the village’s ordinance with state statute, Mayor Darren Carlton said.
In other business, the board laid over an ordinance for the village’s insurance agreement with the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association. The board approves the insurance ordinance every year, Carlton said. The board likely will vote on the ordinance at its Nov. 16 meeting.