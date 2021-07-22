The East Alton Village Board on Tuesday approved an approximately $17 million appropriations ordinance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Mayor Darren Carlton said the budget increased by a few thousand dollars from the previous year because of increases in salaries, insurance and other expenses. Revenues are in line with expenditures, Carlton says.
Caroline Johnson, a resident of Goulding Street, addressed trustees about issues with homeless people trespassing and fighting.
Carlton says homelessness has been an issue in the village for six or seven years, one East Alton shares with neighboring towns. Carlton, the village’s former police chief, says the village has broken up a few homeless encampments, but people often return a day or two after the disruption. Carlton says the Riverbend area lacks financial resources to provide services for the homeless population. Some have trouble finding placement at mental health institutions or addiction treatment centers.
Residents should report suspicious or illegal activities to 911 immediately, Carlton says.