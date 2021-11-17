East Alton residents may see their property tax bills increase by about $50 to pay for fire and police pensions.
Village trustees on Tuesday laid over and did a first reading on the 2021-2022 tax levy ordinance. Like other municipalities, East Alton is trying to catch up on its pension obligations, Mayor Darren Carlton said.
The board likely will adopt the levy ordinance at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The Village Board also did a first reading of an ordinance to abate waterworks bonds, an annual action to abate taxes because the bond payments are through other funds, Carlton said.
The board also passed two ordinances introduced at the previous meeting: one to align the village’s pension board procedures with state statute, the other for an insurance agreement with the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association.
Trustees approved the appointment of Ryan Angleton to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The inaugural Community Christmas is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Village Hall and the nearby museum. It will feature a Santa cottage, a Christmas tree decorating contest, gifts and candy for children, and hot chocolate and chili from the women’s club and House of Victory.
Carlton said his wife built a Santa cottage on a flatbed trailer, so it can visit other community events. He and his two sisters donated funds to build the cottage.
Community Christmas will be a free public event.
For more information about Community Christmas, call Village Hall at (618) 259-7522.