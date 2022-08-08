The Village of East Alton held a public information meeting last week to gather input related to a Transportation Alternatives Program grant the village is applying for. The village is seeking to install new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and alleviate standing water in front of the middle school and Eastwood Elementary School.
East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton.
TAP is a federal transportation program that provides funding for pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Safe Routes to Schools projects and other transportation related projects. Carlton said the grant application is in its initial stages and could take up to two years to award.