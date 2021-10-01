The new police chief in East Alton is doing good work, according to the old chief. Former Chief Darren Carlton was sworn in as mayor on May 4. Scott Golike, a veteran of more than 25 years and a recent retiree of the Alton Police Department, has settled in to that office.
Mayor Darren Carlton said the department is working on issues many small communities deal with.
Appointed assistant chief with the rank of major earlier this year was another former member of the Alton Police Department, Al Adams.