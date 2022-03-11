East Alton Police say they have made an arrest in connection with an alleged threat made against a school in the village on Thursday evening. East Alton Elementary School District officials became aware of the threat during an Honor Society event at the middle school, the building was locked down and police were called while the banquet continued.
According to a phone message to families last night from East Alton Elementary Interim Superintendent Monty Aldrich, police identified a possible suspect during the investigation. This morning East Alton Police reported the arrest. Police say routine and random patrols would continue around area schools but consider the matter resolved.