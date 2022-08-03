A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday.
Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the Keasler Recreation Complex:
After attending Western Illinois University, Lafferty directed a summer camp in Minnesota, worked just outside of Chicago and most recently was the recreation supervisor at O’Fallon Park and Recreation.