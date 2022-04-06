The East Alton History Museum has opened for the season on the second floor of the Vital Services Building. The museum features photographs and artifacts marking the history of East Alton since its incorporation in 1893 and is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Kelli Fletcher is a village trustee and part of the History and Museum Committee.
Fletcher said the museum is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1-4 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. There is no charge to visit the museum which located at 119 N. Main Street on the upper floor of the Vital Services Building.