Linda Gebelein and Mary K. Tite are the two newest members of the East Alton History Committee. Mayor Darren Carlton made the appointments Tuesday night, which were passed unanimously by the Village Board.
The mayor tells The Big Z the committee is a mix of ages and others are welcome to participate in the important task of recording moments in East Alton history.
Other appointments saw Stanley Foiles return to the Village Zoning Board of Appeals and retired St. Louis Regional Airport manager Dave Miller was named to the Police Pension Board.