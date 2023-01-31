An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
Officers with the Bethalto Police Department responded and developed information that led them to 58-year-old Carl L. Swift. The vehicle and Swift were later located in the Collinsville area. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.