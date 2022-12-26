The village of East Alton is turning towards an Energy Transition Community Grant in an effort to recoup funds lost due to disabled power plants. Mayor Darrin Carlton explains.
Trustees passed the resolution to support Alton’s bid for the grant at last Tuesday’s meeting. At the same meeting, trustees laid over a resolution to authorize an intergovernmental agreement with the Madison County Housing Authority for placement of its vital services antennae. Mayor Darrin Carlton said the goal is to install the antennae atop the old Olin Building.
Carlton said the resolution will come back for approval at the next meeting in two weeks.