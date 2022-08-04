School will start later this month in districts around the Riverbend, and many parents are busy gathering what their children need to be ready. East Alton Mayor Darrin Carlton tells The Big Z the park and recreation department will hold its fourth annual Back-To-School event Saturday at the Keasler Recreation Complex.
Carlton said the event inaugural event drew 130 people, but more than 200 are signed up for the event Saturday.
Pre-registration is required and you can sign up at the link below:
https://www.eastaltonvillage.org/east-alton-park-and-rec-department/youth-programs/back-to-school/