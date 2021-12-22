Some new homes will be built in East Alton in the New Year. The village has donated four lots to Madison County, which is working in partnership with a developer to bring low-cost housing to towns across the county.
East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton tells The Big Z the four lots have had houses on them before but were torn down.
The county works with Justine Peterson in this case. This is a different program that the one that is responsible for the Emerald Ridge homes that were built in the village several years ago.