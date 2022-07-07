The East Alton School District #13 has announced it is joining Oiler Nation. The district will fully engage in Oiler Nation starting the 22-23 school year with the mascot of all of the district’s schools being the Oilers and official school colors changing to maroon and gold. Oiler Nation also includes districts #14 and #15.
East Alton Elementary District #13 Superintendent Mario Sherrell tells The Big Z this is a change that has been talked about for a while.
He stresses this is not an official school consolidation, but rather a “school and stakeholder effort to build a stronger community, an even stronger relationship with our fellow school districts, and boost the morale of our students.”
As for the fiscal aspect of the change, changing the colors in the facilities won't be done immediately, but things like new sports uniforms are being ordered in some cases now. You can hear the full interview with Sherrell here:
EA13 includes Washington Early Childhood, Eastwood Elementary and the East Alton Middle School.