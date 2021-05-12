Baseball season is in full swing, and that means it’s time to roll up a sleeve to help save lives. Join the Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross at the 18th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 15-17. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt and bonus item while supplies last.
The Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year. Last year presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the last month presentation of donors has declined. Those who have a desire to help save lives can step up to the plate and participate in this year’s event.
Since its inception in 2004, more than 14,750 blood donations have been collected at Cardinals Blood Drive. This year our goal is to collect more than 1,600 donations of lifesaving blood at 23 locations in St. Louis, Greater and Metro St. Louis and select cities in Southeastern and Southwestern Illinois.
Local sites include:
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive, East Alton
Through July, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or @RedCross on Twitter.