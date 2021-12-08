East Alton trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution to appropriate $92,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to resurface West Airline Drive.
The project, which encompasses about seven-tenths of a mile from the top of Berkshire Hill to Ninth Street, will start in 2024, Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z. The village will use state and county funding for the project, in addition to the Motor Fuel Tax appropriation.
This and next year, the village’s major road project is on Wood River Avenue, Carlton says. In 2023 no major projects are planned, although the village will do oil and chip work.
The Village Board did a first reading and laid over a proposed ordinance that would reduce the deadline to repair construction-related road damage from 30 days to seven. The board likely will vote on the ordinance at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Trustees also approved the property tax levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The levy is increasing in the fire and police pension funds so the village can catch up on its obligations. The owner of a $100,000 home probably will see an increase of about $50.