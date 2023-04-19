You are invited to help clean up trash in Roxana this Saturday, Earth Day, starting at 9am. Participants will meet at the Wanda Church, located at Madison Avenue and Wanda Road.
That area as well as the areas near Illinois routes 255 and 143 get a lot of litter that comes off of trash trucks heading to the landfill. Madison County Board member Terry Eaker of Bethalto spoke to The Big Z on the subject previously.
You can request a free resource tool kit, which includes trash bags, reflective vests, gloves, and litter grabbers for anyone who wants to go out and pick up trash in their community.
To request a tool kit volunteers are asked to fill out an online form to request the number of tool kits needed. Visit www.madisoncountybz.com or call (618) 296-4468 for questions or more information about the program.
Volunteers can pick up their resource tool kit at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 254, Edwardsville.