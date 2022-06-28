At approximately 12:47 am today, Alton police officers responded to the area near Riverfront Park in downtown Alton following reports of gunshots. In a press release, the Alton Police Department says their investigation revealed several subjects met at this location and following an argument, several shots were fired. Two unnamed males were apparently transported to a St. Louis hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is currently on the scene. Police tape was observed by onlookers around the parking lot at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.
In the press release, Alton Police Chief Marcus Pulido wanted to reassure citizens that authorities believe this to be an isolated incident as the subjects were familiar with each other, and not a random act of violence. Pulido says violent crime is not prevalent in the Riverfront Park area, and this type of violence does not reflect our community.
