Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced six Girl Scouts are serving on the council’s Older Girl Advisory Board, including an East Alton-Wood River High School student.
The advisory board allows Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors the opportunity to serve as an advisory team providing programmatic input to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. By lending a voice to a movement that wants, needs and values girl-led contributions, the team will play a significant role in shaping the ongoing work of the council.
“Our mission at Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “In order for us to be successful in this mission, we must listen to what girls want in a leadership experience. I couldn’t be happier to have such a great group of young ladies representing today’s Girl Scouts who are shaping the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for the younger girls in our council.”
The following girls have been selected to serve on the Older Girl Advisory Board until Sept. 30:
KayLee Melton – East Alton-Wood River High School, Girl Scout Ambassador
Kaylie Adams – Cobden High School, Girl Scout Senior
Elizabeth Back – Anna-Jonesboro High School, Girl Scout Senior
Mary Buchanan – O’Fallon Township High School, Girl Scout Ambassador
Sarah Huller – O’Fallon Township High School, Girl Scout Ambassador
Hayley Kelly – Triad High School, Girl Scout Senior
For information about Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, call (800) 345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.