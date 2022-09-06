A drug drop off day is scheduled for Wednesday September 7 in Wood River. Republican State Representative Amy Elik and Wood River Police are partnering for a drive-thru drop off event at the Wood River Police Department on Madison Avenue. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them at no charge.
The drop off is Wednesday from 11am to 1pm and includes disposal of prescription medications, prescription ointments & patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Needles and illegal drugs are not accepted. Drivers can follow the marked lanes and remain in their vehicles.