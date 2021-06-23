The Illinois State Police is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on I-255 in Godfrey. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around 1:30 p.m. about a half mile from the Humbert Road exit after the vehicle apparently hit something in the roadway. The driver was injured and airlifted from the scene.
Authorities say it appears a mattress and other items had fallen from a truck that was traveling ahead of the vehicle, which then hit the items, causing the vehicle to overturn several times. The male driver, who was not identified, was partially ejected. He was airlifted by Air Evac Medical Transport to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries. Emergency crews from Godfrey and Fosterburg responded to the scene.