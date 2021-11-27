Santa Claus, the Grinch, and a menagerie of Christmas critters kicked off the holiday season Saturday on Ferguson Avenue at the inaugural Downtown Wood River Christmas.
Wood River Police Association President Brady Green tells the Big Z the Small Business Saturday event aimed to encourage shoppers to patronize downtown businesses. The closed-off street offered booths with barbecue and s’mores. Participants waited in line for photos with Santa and visited a reindeer and camels in a petting zoo.
Joe Petrokovich, vice president of the association, says the police department’s second annual 5K run earlier Saturday raised money to build a memorial at the police station to two Wood River officers who died in the line of duty.
Another first this week was Friday’s tree-lighting ceremony. Andrew Russell of the Wood River Enrichment Network says it featured carols, free treats and hot chocolate. Mayor Tom Stalcup lit the tree.
Another downtown holiday-themed event is in the works for Dec. 9, Russell says.